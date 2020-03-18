Waste Management Market Will Exhibit A Cagr Of 6.2% Between 2017- 2023 Is Flourishing Around The World Including Top Key Vendors Like CLEAN HARBORS, INC.,Daiseki Co. Ltd.,Waste Management Inc.,Suez Environment S.A.,Advanced Disposal Services

The global waste management market was valued at $285.0 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $435.0 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Waste management is collection, transportation, and disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treatment of solid waste and disposal of the products and substances in a safe and efficient manner.

Government measures to reduce illegal dumping majorly drives the growth of the waste management market. In addition, surge in population and increased globalization increase the volume of the overall waste. According to World Bank in 2012, urban population produced about 1.3 billion tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), which is expected to grow to 2.2 billion tons in 2025.

Moreover, unhealthy lifestyle as well as industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Taiwan leads to the development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile and medical industries, which further increases waste generation, which that boost the market growth. However, high cost associated with waste management solutions hamper the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Waste Management Market:

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.,Daiseki Co. Ltd.,Waste Management Inc.,Suez Environment S.A.,Advanced Disposal Services,Veolia Environment S.A,Republic Services Inc.,Covanta,Remondis AG & Co. Kg,Biffa Group,Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Global Waste Management Market Analysis to 2023 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Waste Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Waste Management Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Waste Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global waste management market is segmented based on waste type, service, and region. Based on waste type, it is bifurcated into municipal waste and industrial waste. Based on service, it is classified into collection services and disposable services. Collection services is further classified into collection & transportation, storage & handling and sorting. Disposable services is segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Waste Management market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Waste Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Waste Management Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Waste Management Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Waste Management Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Waste Management Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Waste Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

