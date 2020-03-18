Construction Glass Market Is Anticipated To Reach Value Of $121,877 Million By 2022|with top key players like Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Ppg Industries, Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Global Construction Glass Market Size Was Valued At $76,036 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $121,877 Million In 2022 At A Cagr Of 7.1% From 2016 To 2022. Construction Glass Is Used In Buildings As Insulation Material, Structural Component, External Glazing Material, And Cladding Material. It Possesses Properties Such As High-Quality Chemical Resistance, Soundproofing, Energy Efficiency, And Fire-Resistance, Making It A Suitable Choice For Global Construction Industry.

The Construction Glass Products Have Witnessed Increased Adoption In Residential And Nonresidential Sectors Owing To The Design And Development Of Various Advanced Products Such As Solar Control Glass, Self-Cleaning Glass, And Noise Reduction Glass. Although Continuous Advancements Prevailing In The Market Are Promoting Market Expansion, Factors Such As High Costs Associated With Raw Materials And Economic Downturn In Developed Regions Limit The Market Growth. In Addition, Growth In Urbanization & Industrialization, Increased Speed Of Construction, And Rise In Demand For Green Buildings Are Some Of The Key Variables That Supplement The Global Construction Glass Market Growth.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Ppg Industries, Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Xinyl Glass Holdings Limited., Central Glass Co., Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries Corp., Schott Ag, And Sisecam Group.

