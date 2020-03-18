Roofing Market To Rais With Srong Cagr 6.2%. Of By 2022|key players like Owens Corning, Brass Monier Building Group, Etex, Saint-Gobain, Wienerberger AG

Roofing market size was valued at $67,218 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $101,483 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The roofing market includes bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing and others (Plastic and RCC roofing). The roof is the covering on the uppermost part of a building, which protect the building from heat, rain, and other atmospheric conditions.

Factors such as rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and technological innovations drive the growth of the market. According to the reports from the World Urbanization Prospect, about 54% of population belonged to urban areas in 2014, and is projected to rise to 66% by 2050, thereby fueling the roofing market growth. Furthermore, rise in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries empowers re-roofing construction projects. Rise in air pollution and loss of biodiversity and urban heat island are the factors that make way for green roof technology to decrease environmental degradation.

Some of the key players of Roofing Market:

Owens Corning, Brass Monier Building Group, Etex, Saint-Gobain, Wienerberger AG, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last, Inc., and Carlisle.

Global Roofing Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Roofing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Roofing Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Roofing Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the roofing market is analyzed based on four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments. China leads the Asia-Pacific roofing market constituting nearly 44.6% of the global roofing market in 2015. This growth is attributed to rise in income levels, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and increase in government initiative to invest in infrastructure development.

The Global Roofing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Roofing market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Roofing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Roofing Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Roofing Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022. Forecast and analysis of Roofing Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Roofing Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Roofing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

