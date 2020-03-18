Folding Furniture Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2022

Urbanization pooled with population increase has resulted into people moving towards cities in search of employment opportunities. A product of modernization and industrialization, accommodation shortage led to building of micro-apartments to lodge the growing population. This has provided opportunity for development of foldable space saving furniture. In the past what was observed as cheap furniture is now considered as trendy and value for money.

Foldable furniture provides for effective space saving options without downscaling but rather collapsing the furniture as per the available area. It not only provides for utilitarian options such as dining chair but also offers aesthetic appeal. From ceiling beds to pop-up coffee table, foldable furniture industry provides for numerous innovations. The most recent trend being that of Bookniture, a compact furniture hidden in a book. Designed to look as small notebook, bookniture can be unfolded into a footrest, standing desk, and portable side table.

Some of the key players of Folding Furniture Market:

Meco Corporation,Dorel Industries Inc.,Inter Ikea Systems B.V.,Bush Industries, Inc.,Sauder Woodworking Company,Haworth Inc.,Lifetime Products Inc.,Resource Furniture,Expand Furniture,Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc.

Rise in single-family dwellings, growth in population, and booming real estate industry are some of the factors that propel the growth in the foldable furniture market. Apart from being multifunctional, foldable furniture enhances home dcor. Though, the demand for foldable furniture is increasing, rising cost of raw material that includes resin, aluminum, and plastic might hamper wide-spread adoption of the same.

Global Folding Furniture Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Folding Furniture industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Folding Furniture Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Folding Furniture Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Folding furniture market is segmented based on type of furniture, usage, sales channel, and geography. Different types of folding furniture include chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture. These variety of types of folding furniture are used for commercial as well as residential purpose. Folding furniture is sold through online as well as offline stores. Folding furniture market is analyzed across geographies namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Folding Furniture Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Folding Furniture Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022. Forecast and analysis of Folding Furniture Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Folding Furniture Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Folding Furniture Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

