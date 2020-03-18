Convertible Top Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | American Specialty Cars, Webasto Group, Magna International

Engage now to get a quick snapshot of the changing Dynamics of your Industry, Analysts at Advance Market Analytics will bring you one step closer to bridge gap between research and business intelligence needs to keep you most updated with competitive moves. A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Convertible Top Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Convertible Top Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Convertible tops are a kind of vehicle top that folds or retracts which are typically soft, but recently, some vehicles have been manufactured with hard tops that fold down and can be concealed. It is generally made from canvas or vinyl and fits over a steel, rigid plastic or aluminum frame. When convertible cars were first manufactured, they primarily were made with only two doors. The making of convertibles spiked between the 1950s and 1970s and used to be offered with only a plastic rear window. These days, tops are more durable, and a heated glass window has changed the plastic window in various convertible models. Nevertheless, quite a few convertibles still do come with the plastic rear window

Major Players in This Report Include,

American Specialty Cars (United States), Webasto Group (Germany), Magna International (Canada), Valmet Automotive (Finland), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Continental (Germany), Pininfarina (Italy), Standex International (United States), Hoerbiger (Switzerland) and Haartz (United States).

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Innovations in Materials to Drive the Convertible Top System

Market Trend

Increasing Penetration of Convertible Top in SUVs

Restraints

Low Penetration of Convertible Top in Mid Segment Vehicles

Opportunities

Innovation in Automotive Technology

Challenges

High Maintenance Cost of Convertible Top

Geographically World Global Convertible Top markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Convertible Top markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

The Global Convertible Top is segmented by following:

by Type (Hard Top, Soft Top), Application (Premium Vehicle, Non-Premium Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Material (PVC, Carbon Fiber, Aluminum, Others)

