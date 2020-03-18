Global Camping Tent Market Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Camping Tent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global camping tent market experienced stable growth during 2011-2018. A tent is a shelter comprising of sheets of fabric and other durable materials that are draped over a frame or poles attached to supporting ropes. Tents are widely utilized by individuals for outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, hiking, trekking and mountaineering. Camping tents are portable, easy to use and extremely light in weight. They are available in a wide range of colors, styles, sizes, fabrics and pole types and can be customized as per the customer’s preferences.

Global Camping Tent Market Trends:

The rising inclination for camping as a recreational activity is providing a boost to the sales of camping tents across the globe. Outdoor camping offers benefits for both physical and mental health and enables individuals from urban areas to de-stress. It is particularly gaining traction among the younger population, which is shifting toward an outdoor lifestyle. Moreover, increasing security and connectivity at camping sites, along with the growing trend of “glamping” that offers access to luxurious accommodation and facilities, is also favoring the market growth. Additionally, inflating disposable incomes of individuals, in confluence with the easy availability of improved tent variants that can withstand extreme weather conditions, is catalyzing the demand for high-quality camping equipment. Apart from this, the growing popularity of eco-friendly tents has provided a significant growth opportunity for manufacturers. For instance, KarTent, a Dutch company, makes 100% recyclable camping tents entirely out of un-coated and thick cardboard, without the use of toxic chemicals. These tents are gaining widespread preference across music festivals as a means to curb the waste resulting from the tents left behind by attendants. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Tent Type:

1. Tunnel Tent

2. Dome Tent

3. Geodesic Tent

4. Others

On the basis of the tent type, the market has been divided into tunnel, dome, geodesic and other types of tents.

Market Breakup by Tent Capacity:

1. One Person

2. Two Persons

3. Three or More Persons

Based on the tent capacity, the market has been categorized into one person, two persons and three or more persons.

Market Breakup by End Use:

1. Recreational Activities

2. Military and Civil

3. Others

On the basis of the end use, the market has been segregated into recreational activities, military and civil, and others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into specialty sporting goods stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the players operating in the market include AMG Group Ltd., Hilleberg the Tentmaker AB, Newell Brands Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Big Agnes, Inc., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, NEMO Equipment, Inc., Sports Direct International plc, Simex Outdoor International GmbH, Skandika GmbH, Snugpak Ltd. and VF Corporation.

