Human Machine Interface Market Grow CAGR 7% Globally by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Machine Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global human machine interface market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024. There is a rise in the demand for HMI in the manufacturing industry for making the manufacturing process automated. This represents one of the primary factors driving the global human machine interface (HMI) market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of digitalization, in confluence with the advent of HTML5 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced HMI programming software in integrating multi-vendor environment management has also increased the usage of HMI in the oil and gas and water treatment units. Other factors, including the growing preference for multi-touch screens and gadgets for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) are expected to drive the market further in the coming years.

Human machine interface (HMI), also known as computer-human interface, is used as a means for exchanging information between users and electromechanical systems by centralizing and digitizing. It aids operators in receiving information that is displayed in the form of graphs, chatbots and digital assistants. The HMI assists users in reducing errors and improving efficiency, comfort and satisfaction. It also enhances productivity by minimizing the physical as well as mental stress of the users. Owing to these advantages, it is employed in the food and beverage, entertainment, packaging and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services

Breakup by Configuration:

1. Embedded

2. Standalone

Breakup by Technology Type:

1. Motion HMI

2. Bionic HMI

3. Tactile HMI

4. Optical HMI

5. Acoustic HMI

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Packaging

2. Food and Beverage

3. Automotive

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Utilities

6. Metals and Mining

7. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players in Human Machine Interface Market being ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kontron AG, Yokogawa Electric, Advantech Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Eaton Corporation, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

