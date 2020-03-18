Rolling Stock Market: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Rolling Stock Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global rolling stock market reached a value of US$ 53.4 Billion in 2018. Rolling stock is defined as powered and unpowered transit vehicles that run on railway tracks. Such vehicles include locomotives, passenger trains, trams, freight wagons, coaches and carriages. Presently, rolling stock represents an effective mode of transportation, for both passengers and goods. This can be attributed to a significant shift towards public transport systems by passengers in order to avoid on-road congestion and save time. Other than this, unlike other vehicles, rolling stock enables passengers to adjust their carrying capacity as per their requirement. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 65.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Over the past few years, rising population and increasing urbanization have led to escalating demand for modern and energy-efficient public transport systems. Along with this, market players are currently developing freight vehicles on a large scale on account of an increase in mining activities and growth in the manufacturing industry in developing countries. Moreover, for the provision of energy-efficient transport systems, manufacturers across the globe are making several efforts to introduce advanced rolling stock. For instance, In Russia, an agreement has been signed by Russian Railways, Transmashholding and Rusnano to develop diesel-battery hybrid shunting locomotives, which will be used at major depots and stations.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Diesel Locomotive

• Electric Locomotive

• Others

Breakup by Locomotive Technology:

• Conventional Locomotive

• Turbocharge Locomotive

• Maglev

Breakup by Application:

• Passenger Coach

• Freight Wagon

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

