Heat Exchanger Market Distribution Channel, Price, Application, Material, Type and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Heat Exchanger Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global heat exchanger market size reaches strong growth in 2019. A heat exchanger is a device, which is used for transferring heat from one medium to another. It is extensively utilized in aquarium exhibits for preventing thermoregulatory stress and maintaining temperature. Other than this, it is also employed in the energy, petrochemical, automobile and aerospace industries across the globe. Nowadays, heat exchangers are available in a wide range of varieties, depending on the rate of heat transfer required.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heat-exchanger-market/requestsample

The increasing utilization of energy on account of rapid urbanization, growing population and boosting sales of consumer electronics represents one of the major factors driving the global heat exchanger market growth. Moreover, as they aid in increasing the fuel efficiency of an aircraft, heat exchangers are extensively employed in the aerospace industry. Furthermore, they are also utilized in chemical processing, natural gas processing, sewage treatment and petroleum refineries, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air Cooled

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVAC and Refrigeration

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Others

Ask Analyst and Download full Report with Table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heat-exchanger-market

Source: steemit.com

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800