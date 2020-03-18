Galley Equipment Market Distribution Channel, Price, Size, Ship Type, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Galley Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Galley Equipment market reached strong growth in 2019. Galley equipment refers to numerous kitchen appliances that are used in ships and aircraft for cooking and storing purposes. They are rigid, compact and efficient for the optimum utilization of the available space. Different types of equipment are widely utilized, depending on their applications. For instance, serving pots, trash compactor, coffee makers and air chillers are some of the galley equipment used in the commercial and navy aircraft. Moreover, equipment, such as bar counters, canopies and hoods and washing machines, are installed in boats, ships and submarines.

On account of various factors such as inflating income levels and growing inclination toward a luxurious lifestyle, there is a rise in the voyages through cruise ships that offer convenience and comfort. This, in confluence with the expanding travel and tourism industry, represents one of the major factors driving the global galley equipment market growth. Apart from this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are offering customization in the product to expand their consumer base, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Application:

Aviation

Marine

Market Breakup by Fit:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

Market Breakup by Type:

Aviation Galleys

Ship Galleys

Aviation Galleys: Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

Ship Galleys: Market Breakup by Ship Type:

Surface Ships

Amphibious Ships

Passenger Vessels

Recreational Boats

Bulk Carriers

