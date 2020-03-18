France Silica Sand Market Distribution Channel, Price, Size, Manufacturing Strategy, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “France Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the France silica sand market size reached US$ 377 Million in 2018. Also known as industrial sand, silica sand consists of high silica levels and is used for purposes other than as construction aggregates. It is usually found in the crystalline state; however, it also occurs in amorphous form, resulting from weathering or plankton fossilization. Silica sand is obtained by washing and cleaning the sand grains or particles, sizing the sand into very fine fractions, and removing iron, chromium and other toxic materials by physical and chemical processes. The industrial usage of silica sand depends on its purity and physical characteristics, such as grain shape, sphericity, strength, refractoriness, and size and distribution. France is considered to be one of the largest ceramic industrial hubs in Europe driven primarily by the well-established manufacturing of sanitaryware, brick and roof tiles, and tableware. This has significantly contributed to boosting the demand for silica sand in the country.

France Silica Sand Market Trends:

The easy availability of almost pure quartz grains or silicon dioxide, the primary raw materials used for the production of silica sand, represents one of the major factors driving the market growth in France. Furthermore, owing to its high silica content, low thermal expansion and non-reactive properties, silica sand finds numerous industrial applications ranging from oil extraction to glassmaking. Moreover, several associations and organizations in the country are undertaking projects to promote the sustainable production of silica sand. In addition to this, upcoming infrastructural projects, such as EuropaCity, and the construction of Grand Paris Express, The Nîmes-Montpellier rail bypass, Tour Triangle and the ASVEL arena, are further anticipated to contribute to the growth of the silica sand in the country. Extensive support from the government, rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities, the thriving construction sector and enhanced focus on sustainable development are some of the other factors driving the market growth in the country. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 507 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.0% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Glass Industry

Foundry

Filtration

Abrasives

Others

Requirement for Setup Silica Sand Manufacturing Plant:

Land Requirements

Construction Requirements

Plant Layout

Plant Machinery

Machinery Pictures

Raw Material Requirements

Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

Packaging Requirements

Transportation Requirements

Utility Requirements

Manpower Requirements

Other Capital Investments

Market Summary:

Based on the end use, the glass industry represents the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the overall market share. Other significant sectors are foundry, filtration, abrasives and others. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report. Some of key player include:

SCR-Sibelco NV

SAMIN SA

Solvay S.A.

Imerys S.A.

Silmer

Fulchiron Industrielle SAS

Argeco Developpement

Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douèmes.



