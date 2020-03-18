Quantum Dots Market 2020: Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Quantum Dots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global quantum dots market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019. Also known as fluorescent semiconductor nanocrystals, quantum dots (QDs) are human-made nanoscale crystals that emit light in only one color based on their shape and size. As compared to organic luminescent materials, QD-based materials have purer colors, longer life, and lower manufacturing costs. Consequently, they are extensively used in the production of fluorescence and FRET-based biosensors for ultrasensitive detection of biomolecules, such as acids, sugars, enzymes, antibodies and antigens. In line with this, they find biosensing applications on account of narrow emission band that permits multiplexes detections of DNA strands or antibodies or toxins in pathogen detections or gene parts in DNA fingerprinting.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/quantum-dots-market/requestsample

Global Quantum Dots Market Trends:

There is currently a rise in the demand for optimized devices that offer better performance and resolution quality. As the brightness of quantum dots is generally 10 to 20 times higher than organic dyes, their sales are escalating around the world. Apart from this, QDs have recently gained traction, owing to their integration with different nanomaterials, such as metal oxides, carbon allotropes, noble metal nanoparticles, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs). This has offered new opportunities and possibilities in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology. Furthermore, quantum dot solar cells (QDSC) are widely used to convert the sun’s energy into electricity. This assists in increasing the amount of electricity that is produced by solar cells and providing solar energy in a cost-effective manner while minimizing the amount of wasteful heat generated in the process. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/quantum-dots-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Processing Techniques:

1. Colloidal Synthesis

2. Fabrication

3. Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

4. Viral Assembly

5. Electrochemical Assembly

6. Others

Based on the processing technique, the market has been segmented into colloidal synthesis, fabrication (lithography, electron beam lithography, soft lithography, stencil lithography and nanolithography), bio-molecular self-assembly, viral assembly, electrochemical assembly, and others.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Medical Devices

2. Displays

3. Solar Cells

4. Photodetectors Sensors

5. Lasers

6. LED Lights

7. Batteries & Energy Storage Systems

8. Transistors

9. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been segregated into medical devices, displays, solar cells, photodetectors sensors, lasers, light-emitting diode (LED) lights, batteries and energy storage systems, transistors, and others.

Market Breakup by Material:

1. Cadmium Based QD

2. Cadmium Free QD

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the material into cadmium-based (cadmium-selenide, -sulfide and -telluride), and cadmium-free quantum dots (indium arsenide, silicon, graphene and lead sulfide).

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Healthcare

2. Optoelectronics

3. LED Lighting

4. Solar Modules

5. Others

Based on the end use industry, the market has been classified into healthcare, optoelectronics, LED lighting, solar modules and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others); and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and others).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., InVisage Technologies, Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Technologies Ltd., Nanophotonica, Inc., Navillum Nanotechnologies, Inc., Ocean NanoTech, LLC, Osram Licht AG, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Materials Corp (QMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group