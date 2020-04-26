Automotive Sunroof Market Growth, Price Trends,2018-2025|key players like Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Automotive Sunroof Company

Sunroof, a top-notch luxury feature, has become one of the most iconic style choices for cars in the recent years. Based on the type of vehicle, the sunroof is designed to operate manually and electrically. The structure of a sunroof allows light or fresh air to enter the interior of the vehicle through an opening on the top of the roof.

Sunroofs are available in different shapes, sizes, and styles and act as an extra accessory. The global automotive sunroof market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies has been creating opportunities within the automotive industry.

The global automotive sunroof market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to innovation in glass technology and rise in safety and comfort features in the developing regions.

The global automotive sunroof market is segmented based on material type, vehicle type, and region. The glass segment is divided into tilt & slide sunroof, panoramic sunroof, pop-up sunroof, and solar sunroof. The fabric segment consists of only convertible fabric sunroof. The gasoline powered vehicle type is sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and sport utility vehicle (SUV). The electric powered vehicle types are battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global automotive sunroof market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inteva Products, LLC., Johnan America, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Automotive Sunroof Company, Inc., and Magna International, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE

Glass

Tilt & slide sunroof

Panoramic sunroof

Solar sunroof

Pop-up sunroof

Fabric

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Gasoline powered vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Sport utility vehicle (SUV)

Electric powered vehicle

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

