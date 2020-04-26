Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

Mobile payment refers to payment services remotely performed through messages or mobile apps. Various mobile payment media, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been introduced to facilitate rapid money transfer. E-payment methods have been widely used in Vietnam, owing to change in customer preference from cash to digital payments and technological developments. In addition, rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in internet penetration have fostered several banks in the country to implement immediate payment services.

Surge in need for immediate transactions in Vietnam is anticipated to be one of the major drivers of the Vietnam mobile payment market. In December 2017, Vietnam’s e-payment pioneer, MoMo, signed an agreement with a U.S.-based ride-hailing company, Uber Technologies, to enable passengers to pay for rides along with utility bills, airline tickets, and online purchases using the MoMo app. Moreover, banks in Vietnams have been focusing on e-payment; for instance, Sacombank and Maritime Bank have launched their own QR code-based online payment services, which are used at stores and restaurants. Thus, growth of the e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, improvement in standard of living, and need for quick & hassle-free transactions drive the growth of the mobile payment market in Vietnam.

However, data breaches & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in awareness about mobile payment, exposure to social media, and increase in popularity of cashless payments in Vietnam are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study includes the analytical depiction of the Vietnam mobile payment market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Vietnam mobile payment industry.

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Key Segments:

By Type

Proximity payment

Remote payment

By Mode Of Transaction

Short message service (SMS)

Near-field communication (NFC)

Wireless application protocol (WAP)

By End User

Personal

Business

By Type Of Purchase

Airtime transfer & top-up

Money transfer & payment

Merchandise & coupon

Travel & ticketing

Others

By Applications

Hospitality & tourism

Media & entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

