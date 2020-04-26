Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025|key players like Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem., Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company), Toyobo Co., Ltd

The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane is a material with tiny pores, which excludes dissolved salts and molecules from sea or brackish water. RO is the most economical and practical way for purification & treatment of water. The RO membrane is delicate and expensive, hence needs protection. Since its discovery, there has been progressive improvement in the membranes and development of means for packaging them. As a result, present-day RO plants are compact & simple to operate, and there is no phase change required.

Reverse osmosis (RO) membranes are used for various purposes including desalination of seawater, waste water recovery, brackish water for drinking purposes, industrial process water, and others. They adequately eliminate almost all inorganic contaminants from water. They remove pesticides, radium, cysts, bacteria, and viruses.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for RO membranes. The Asia-Pacific RO market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, attributed to huge population in developing economies of the region. Other factors that drive the market are high-growth application areas such as seawater desalination systems and RO purification systems along with stringent regulations, owing to increased concerns over safe drinking water. Rapid industrialization and continuous rise in infrastructure have contributed immensely towards water pollution, which will drive the need for water purification and hence indirectly create an opportunity for the market players. However, factors, such as high cost of membrane, may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The global reverse osmosis membrane market size was estimated to be $6,201 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $12,125 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025.

