Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Oil and Gas Infrastructure’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Baker Hughes (GE) ,Shell (Netherlands),ExxonMobil ,Halliburton ,Hatch (Canada),Schlumberger ,Kinder Morgan ,Total ,Williams Companies ,Chevron Corporation

Oil & gas Infrastructure defines to develop and produce natural gas and liquids reserves is energy, the infrastructure supports the resources to end markets. The capabilities included Pipelines, Storage and loading terminals. This involving petroleum exploration and production, refining, storage, and transportation are potential targets for terrorists and some disgruntled employees.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Product Platforms (Both Sable and Deep Panuke Have Production Platforms), Offshore Raw and Sales Gas Pipelines, Onshore and Offshore Gas Plants, Fractionation Plant), Application (LNG And CNG Vehicles, Extraction, Refinement, Transport, Crude Oil Products), Catergory (Surface and Lease Equipment, Gathering & Processing, Oil)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increase in Natural Gas Demand

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Primary Energy Consumption

Rising Demand for Finished Petroleum Products Including Diesel Fuel

Government Focusing On To Reducing Generation of Electricity from Coal

Challenges: Challenges the Oil and Gas Industry Faces Is Getting the Product to Market, Stringent Regulatory Requirements And Increasing Public Scrutiny Have Made the Business Increasingly Onerous and Demanding

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

