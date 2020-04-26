Smart Meters : Recent Market Activity have Created Attractive Opportunity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Smart Meters’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Landis+Gyr Inc ,Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated) ,Elster Group SE (Honeywell) ,Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd ,Itron Inc ,Holley Metering Limited ,Sensus USA Inc ,Schneider ,Siemens ,General Electric Ltd

Rapid Increasing Energy consumption will help to boost the global smart meter market. Smart Meters are devices which used for accurately monitoring gas and electricity meter usage and send usage information. The technology used in the smart meter is automatic meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). Increasing emissions, increasing demand for electricity, cost of electricity, financing constraints for new generation assets development and aging infrastructure. These will act as the key driver for smart meter market in all over the world.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Electric Meters, Gas Meters, Water Meters), Application (Residential application, Commercial application, Industrial application), Technology (Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI))

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Growing Emphasis on Renewable Energy Sources Globally

Improved Investment in Smart Grid Projects in Key Regions Such As Europe and North America

Market Growth Drivers:

High Adoption Due To Favorable Government Policies Along With Fiscal Incentives

Enhanced Cost Savings Owing To the Use of Smart Meters Make a Definitive Case for Adoption

Restraints:

High Installation Price of Smart Meters

Challenges:

Growing Concern about Cybersecurity & Data Privacy

Creating Awareness among Consumers Along With Bringing Interoperability

Inappropriate Installation of Smart Meters

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Meters Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Meters market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Meters Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Meters

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Meters Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Meters market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

