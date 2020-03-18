Breast Pump Market 2020 Potential Growth by Regions, Overview and Key Players: Pigeon Corporation, Ardo medical, Inc., Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Breast Pump Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Technology Type, Distribution Channel and Geography. The global breast pump market is expected to reach US$ 1,901.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027. The market is likely to grow due to high women employment rates, rising healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and growing healthcare investments from private players and government.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000881/

Breast pump is a medical device which helps to extract milk from the breast of a lactating woman. It’s a handled device available in the market as manual and battery powered. Breast pump is most popular device in working women or those who are frequently away from their baby. These devices have adjustable suction level to avoid discomfort. Breast pump is available in two forms- single pump and double pumps which help in time saving and storing milk for later feeding period.

Global breast pump market was segmented by product type, technology type and distribution channel. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as manual breast pump, and electric breast pump. Electric breast pump segment is further sub-segmented single electric breast pump and double electric breast pump. Based on the technology type, the breast pump market is segmented into closed system breast pump, and open system breast pump. On the basis of the distribution channel, the breast pump market is segmented into consumer stores, and online distribution.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000881/

There are several reasons when a newborn is not able to get the mother’s milk. The reasons may include less lactation in a mother, and death caused immediately after delivery and hormonal imbalance, among others. However, feeding a newborn with mother’s milk is essential for its growth and nutrition. Therefore, in any of the condition as mentioned above, human milk bank is a best-considered solution. In developed countries, there is a rising number of human milk banks, which are offering great help to the mother who has less production of milk. However, high sterilization and pasteurization are important for providing milk for a baby. For instance, in North America, Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) has proposed accredited non-profit milk banks across the US and Canada. And it has also introduced international guidelines for pasteurized donor human milk. Similarly, across Europe, there is a rise in the number of human milk banks, and among the European countries, Italy has the highest number of milk banks.

Major players operating in the breast pump market, Pigeon Corporation, Ardo medical, Inc., Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Healthcare, and Spectra Baby USA among the others.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000881/

The report segments the global breast pump market as follows:

Global Breast Pump Market – By Product Type

• Electric Breast Pump

o Single Electric Breast Pump

o double Electric Breast Pump

• Manual Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Technology Type

• Closed System Breast Pump

• Open System Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Distribution Channel

• Consumer Stores

• Online Distribution

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]