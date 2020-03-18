High Speed Camera Market Growth, Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

The global high speed camera market is estimated to account US$ 302.56 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 550.36 Mn by 2027.

High Speed camera are used for shooting slow motion videos. The camera takes thousands of burst images and compile them to create a smooth video. They are used to analyze events in slow motion and capture the effects which are invisible to naked eye. Advancements in high-speed sensor technology have presented the possibility for the creation of high-speed cameras. The more substantial resolution capacities mean a sharper image with less noise is possible, which can increase user’s abilities to see aspects of an event that were not visible prior. The high-speed camera allows events too quick to see with the human eye to be analyzed and captured. To meet the demands of customers, along with several critical applications of high-speed cameras, had led to the development of high-speed digital imaging technologies since 1989.

The US government has taken various initiatives for supporting manufacturing sector in the country. This includes programs such as Manufacturing USA, Advanced Manufacturing Technology Consortia, MForesight, Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnership, Materials Genome Initiative, National Export Initiative, Sustainable Manufacturing Clearinghouse etc. These initiatives provide various benefits to the manufacturing companies located in the region.

The government of Canada has taken various measures to promote and attract investments in its automobile manufacturing industry. For instance, Automobile Innovation Fund Program, Jobs and Prosperity Fund, Automotive Supplier Innovation Program and Investing in Business Growth and Productivity, among others. Also, the country is in free trade agreement with EU thus, attracting automotive component manufactures. This would further accelerate the growth of automotive component industry in the region. Innovation and technological advancements are the keystone of the U.S. economy. This presents significant opportunity to major systems or component manufacturers and suppliers. Further, the integration of sensors, add-ons onto a commercial vehicle along with technology is a major factor driving high speed camera in North America.

The major companies operating in the market include AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging, Integrated Design Tools, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Image Technology, NEC Corporation, Optronics GmbH, PCO AG, Photron, and Vision Research, among others.

High Speed Camera Market – Geographic Breakdown, 2018

The report segments the global high speed camera market as follows:

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Component

• Image Sensors

• Lens

• Batteries

• Image Processors

• Fans and Cooling System

• Memory Systems

• Others

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Resolution

• 2 MP

• 2 – 5 MP

• 5 MP and Above

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Frame Rate

• 1,000 – 5,000

• 5,000 – 20,000

• 20,000 – 100,000

• 100,000 and Above

Global High Speed Camera Market – By Application

• Automotive and Transportation

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Consumer Electronics

• Media and Entertainment

• Sports

• Healthcare

• Others

