Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market Study Landscape And Industry Innovations Encountered A Huge Growth By 2020|with top key venders like BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated

Green solvents are derived from the agricultural sources, such as corn, sugarcane, lactic acid, refined glycerin, bio succinic acid, soybean oil and similar others. Eco-friendly nature and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content emission than conventional petroleum based solvent were the prime reason for manufacturers to shift towards green solvent. In 2014, the market for green solvents stood at 2,600 kilotons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2015-2020.

Volatility in the crude oil prices, hazardous environmental effects of volatile organic compounds and increasing adoption of green solvents in the end user industries such as paints and coating, printing inks and similar others are the key factors driving the growth of global green solvents market. However, its high production cost hampers the market growth to certain extent.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated, Gevo Inc., Vertec Bio solvents Inc., Florida Chemicals, Lyondellbasell and E.I du Pont de Numerous and Company, Solvay S.A and Huntsman Corporation.

What is the Market Scope?

Green solvents are consumed across wide range of industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, adhesives & sealants and industrial & domestic cleaning among others. Paints and coatings application segment would continue to lead the global green solvents market throughout the forecast period.

What is the Regional Framework?

Green solvents market has been segmented by type as esters, alcohols, diols & glycols, D-limonene and others. Furthermore, esters are segmented into lactate esters, methyl esters & others and alcohols, diols & glycols are segmented into solketal, isobutanol and others. The consumption of esters in the overall green solvents market will be highest during 2014-2020 due to its wide application area, comparatively lower price than other green solvents and easy availability. In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & LAMEA. North America would continue to dominate the market through 2020

