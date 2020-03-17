Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market Will Going To Be Worth $11.8 billion By The End Of 2020|key players like Azbil Corporation,Daikin Industries,Schneider Electricals,Siemens AG,Johnsons Control Inc

Asia-Pacific Energy Management System Market is expected to garner $11.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2015-2020. Energy Management systems comprise a set of automated controls that help in monitoring and optimizing the energy requirements of an organisation. The technology enables an organisation to integrate energy management solutions in enhancing their routine industrial automation whilst effectively functioning in compliance with environmental regulations.

The Energy Management System (EMS) systematically captures the energy consumption data and serves as a monitoring system to strategically improve the energy efficiency across industries, personal spaces and buildings. EMS has witnessed a considerable growth primarily due to increasing energy requirements, supportive government initiatives and stringent environmental regulations. However, low awareness about energy management systems in Asia Pacific & longer payback period pose as a major challenge to this market.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Korea has a major share compared to the other developing countries owing growing industrialization and increasing energy requirements in the country. This is followed by Japan, where an increased adoption of BEMS & HEMS is observed. Presently, IEMS accounts for the highest revenue generating segment in the APAC EMS market followed by BEMS and HEMS. EMS is adopted in various sectors such as Telecom & IT, Healthcare, manufacturing sector, power & energy among others to optimize utilization of energy and enhance their productivity.

The energy management systems market is segmented on the basis of component, type, vertical, end user and country. The component segment comprises of software, sensors, controllers and others. Based on type, energy management systems are classified as Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) and Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS). The market is further bifurcated in terms of end user as commercial & residential. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into telecom & IT, retail & offices, healthcare, power & energy, manufacturing and others. Based on geography, the EMS market covers China, Japan, India, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and rest of Asia Pacific. Azbil Corp, Daikin Industries, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Johnson controls and C3 Energy are the leading players in this market.

