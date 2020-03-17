Demand and Growth of Hardware Encryption Market 2020|key players like Kingston Technology Corporation Inc.,Seagate Technology LLC,NetApp, Inc.,Certes Networks Inc

Hardware Encryption is a hardware based technique that is used for securing digital data. There are two forms of encryption; hardware based encryption and software based encryption. Hardware encryption uses a processor that contains random number of generators to generate encryption key. The key advantage of hardware-based solutions is that they eliminate the typical drawbacks of software-based solutions such as performance degradation for attacks aimed at the encryption key stored in memory.

In hardware encryption, the security parameters and safeguard keys enhance the performance of encryption. These security parameters protect the encryption from cold boots and brute force attacks. Hardware encryption is a cost effective method that holds diverse applications in securing data efficiently.

What is the Market Scope?

With the advancements in technology, leading market players are developing various hardware encrypted solutions to cater to the increasing demands in the storage industry. Product launch is identified as a prominent strategy in this market. For instance, in 2015, Toshiba Corporation introduced the Toshiba Encrypted USB Flash Drive that utilizes a hardware based encryption process in order to deliver a secure and affordable solution.

What is the Regional Framework?

The market is segmented on the basis of usage, application, end user and geography. The usage segment includes storage device (hard disk drives, USB flash drives) and network. The segment of hard disk drives accounted for the maximum revenue share, in 2014, and would go on to consolidate its position during the forecast period (2015-2020). The application segment is categorized into the healthcare, military & aerospace, automotive & transportation, BFSI, IT & telecom and others (retail, education and individual users). The end user segment is classified into industrial/commercial, residential, government agencies. Based on geography, the world hardware encryption market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

