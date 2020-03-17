A Quantitative SWOT analysis on UV Light Stabilizers Market 2020 major key companies profiled like ATLANTA AG (BYK-Chemie GmbH),BASF SE,AkzoNobel N.V.,Chemtura Corporation

UV light stabilizers protect plastic or wooden components from long-term effects of ultraviolet radiations. A polymer photo-degradation process occurs when a substance is exposed to UV radiation, resulting in deterioration of physical properties of the substance such as changes in color, loss of strength, elongation and tensile strength properties or chalking of surface. For instance, plastic or wooden chairs kept in gardens become brittle and lose their glossiness; chairs kept in open stadiums appear to be chalky or sometimes crack into pieces. Therefore, manufactures use UV light stabilizers to protect components that are exposed to UV radiation to prevent damage and avoid losses.

The rising demand for wood and plastic coatings for protection against UV radiations is driving the world UV light stabilizer market. In addition, the increasing use of wood and plastics for decking applications has triggered the demand for UV light protection coatings, which in turn drives the UV light stabilizers market. The ongoing development of the housing and construction industries in regions, such as Asia-Pacific, is expected to grow in future. Eventually, this growth would drive the demand for UV light stabilizers globally. In addition, the use of nanotechnology in the coating industries would supplement the growth of market in future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ATLANTA AG (BYK-Chemie GmbH),BASF SE,AkzoNobel N.V.,Chemtura Corporation,Akcros Chemicals,Cytec Industries,Mayzo, Inc.,Lycus Ltd.,Clariant Ltd.,Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.

What is the Market Scope?

UV absorbers, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS), Quenchers are the key types of UV light stabilizers. Among the three types, HALS occupies more than 70% of global UV stabilizer market share, followed by UV absorbers, constituting around 23%. UV absorbers are expected to witness increased adoption owing to their cost effectiveness, which would boosts their market demand during the forecast period.

