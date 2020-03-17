Cognitive Computing Market Survey On Emerging Opportunities By 2020 | top players like IBM Corporation, Google Incorporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc

Cognitive computing processes extraordinary volumes of complex data and dramatically enhances the productivity levels in enterprises. Cognitive computing is considered as a next-generation system that interacts in human language and helps human experts to make better decisions by understanding the complexity of big data. Cognitive computing can process human language, unstructured data and can even self-learn by experience and perform tasks similar to the ones done by humans. In the current scenario, big data is increasing due to digitalization and most of the data is received in unstructured form such as images, videos, natural language and symbols.

Request Sample Copy of Cognitive Computing Market at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012659

Cognitive computing, with the help of different technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning and automated reasoning, translates unstructured data to sense, and infers and predicts the best solution. Cognitive computing is majorly used in BFSI, healthcare, security, and retail applications. Increasing volume of unstructured data and advancements in technology largely drive the cognitive computing market. Cloud based technological advancements, development of innovative hardware and software systems and cognitive experience interfaces would further create opportunities for the cognitive computing market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

IBM Corporation, Google Incorporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., 3M, Hewlett Packard (HP), Statistical Analysis System (SAS), SAP, Tibco Software and Oracle Corporation.

What is the Market Scope?

The Cognitive computing market for cognitive computing is segmented on the basis of technology, applications, end user, deployment type and geography. Natural language processing technology accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2014 and this segment would continue to dominate during the forecast period (2015 – 2020). Natural language processing and machine learning have generated nearly 44% and 30% of the revenue respectively, in 2014. Retail and security would be the fastest growing application segments registering CAGR of 35.8% and 36.5% respectively, during the forecast period.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012659

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cognitive Computing Market Size

2.2 Cognitive Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cognitive Computing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cognitive Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cognitive Computing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Computing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cognitive Computing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cognitive Computing Revenue by Product

4.3 Cognitive Computing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cognitive Computing Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012659

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.