Gluten Free Market Distribution Channel, Price, Application, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gluten-Free Oats Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global gluten-free oats market size reached US$ 178.7 Million in 2019. Oats, also known as Avena sativa, are a type of cereal grains mostly consumed in the form of oatmeal or rolled oats. Although they are naturally gluten-free, oats can get contaminated with gluten when grown near fields of wheat or other gluten-containing crops or processed in the same facilities. They are a rich source of essential minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber due to which they have emerged as a popular health food. They are widely used in breakfast cereals and baked goods such as cakes, cookies, and bread.

Gluten-Free Oats Market Trends:

Gluten is a mixture of two proteins that are found in wheat, rye and barley and in products that are derived from these grains. It causes digestive issues in people with gluten intolerance due to its unique amino acid structure that affects the digestive enzymes in the gut. Additionally, the market demand of gluten free oats for products has increased owing to a rise in the instances of the celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestines and minimizes its ability to absorb nutrients. Apart from this, health-conscious consumers are shifting toward gluten-free oats as they help in improving satiety, diet quality and digestive, cardiovascular, and metabolic health. As a result of the growing demand, the leading companies are focusing on introducing new variants of gluten-free oats like non-GMO and organic variants and creating a diverse product range, including oat-based beverages. Looking forward, the gluten free oats market growth is projected to reach US$ 486.0 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Application:

Bakery

Breakfast Cereals

Snacks

Others

Amongst these, bakery represents the largest application segment, accounting for the majority of the overall market share.

Market Breakup by Product:

Rolled Oats

Steel Cut Oats

Oat Bran

Oat Flour

Others

Based on the product type, the report finds that rolled oats are the most popular type.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

HORECA

Retail

At present, the retail sector dominates the market, holding the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

convenience stores

Online

Others

Market Summary:

Region-wise, North America (the United States and Canada) exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major markets include Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan and others), Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and others), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and others), and Latin America (Brazil and Mexico). The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being:

Quaker Oats Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Kinnusen Mylly Oy

Glebe Farm Food Limited

Avena Foods Limited

