Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Drivers, Growth Rate, Challenges and Investment Opportunities by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global healthcare big data analytics market was worth US$ 19.6 Billion in 2018. Healthcare big data analytics is the process of analyzing complex heterogeneous data, such as omics, biomedical and electronic health records data. It provides comprehensive knowledge about patients’ datasets and predicts models using various data mining techniques. It enables end users in analyzing medical imaging, sensor-, medical- and health informatics. It also aids in improving patient-based services, detecting diseases at an early stage and providing treatment methods worldwide. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 47.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in the volume of healthcare data. This is catalyzing the demand for big data analytics around the world for organizing the data effectively. It also improves the ability of healthcare institutions to manage individual and population health. Besides this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to implement better healthcare facilities and provide treatment to the people at a minimal cost, which in turn is impelling the demand for big data analytics across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

1. Service

2. Software

3. Hardware

Breakup by Analytics Type :

1. Descriptive Analytics

2. Predictive Analytics

3. Prescriptive Analytics

4. Cognitive Analytics

Breakup by Delivery Model:

1. On-Premise Delivery Model

2. On-Demand Delivery Model

Breakup by Application:

1. Financial Analytics

2. Clinical Analytics

3. Operational Analytics

4. Others

Breakup by End-User :

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Finance and Insurance Agencies

3. Research Organizations

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the players operating in the market include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), COTIVITI, INC., Oracle Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, Optum, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., SAS Institute Inc., SCIO Health Analytics, Vitreoshealth, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hewlett-Packard Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

