Calcium Stearate Market Research Report 2020, Upcoming Price Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Calcium Stearate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global calcium stearate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. Also known as calcium octadecenoate acid, calcium stearate (C36H70O4.Ca) is a white crystalline powder, which is produced by the reaction of stearic acid and calcium oxide. It remains stable under high temperature, exhibits water-repellent properties and is widely used as a lubricant in the pulp and paper industry. Other than this, it is employed as a conditioning agent in the food and beverage (F&B) and pharmaceutical industries owing to its non-toxic nature.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-stearate-market/requestsample

Calcium stearate is widely used in the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP). The growing demand for these plastics in the packaging and electronics industries represents one of the primary factors driving the global calcium stearate market growth. Apart from this, calcium stearate is utilized as an anti-caking agent in the rubber industry. This factor, along with the increasing application of rubber in the automotive industry, is catalyzing the demand for calcium stearate across the globe. In addition to this, rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries are positively influencing the demand for calcium stearate in the cement industry.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-stearate-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Plastic and Rubber Industry

2. Construction Industry

3. Personal Care Industry

4. Pharmaceutical Industry

5. Pulp and Paper Industry

6. Food and Beverage Industry

7. Others

Breakup by Grade:

1. Technical Grade

2. Pharma Grade

3. Food Grade

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Calcium Stearate Market. Some of the major players in the market are BELIKE Chemical, Faci S.p.a., Kali Chem Industries, Seoul Fine Chemical Industries, Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog, Hallstar Company, Baerlocher, Barium & Chemicals Inc., CellMark, Hummel Croton, Dover Chemical Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Allan Chemical Corporation, Norac Additives, PMC Biogenix, Peter Greven GmbH, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group