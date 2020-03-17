Electric Vehicles Market is Booming Globally | Keyplayers: Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Vehicles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global electric vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2020-2025. Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by storage batteries or overhead cables and can be charged from different charging stations or self-charging devices, such as regenerative braking systems and turbochargers. These vehicles require minimal maintenance, produce zero emissions, and are easy-to-operate and environment-friendly in nature. Owing to these benefits, they are widely being adopted as an alternative to conventional vehicles all around the world.

Governments of several countries, such as the US, Germany, and the UK, are currently introducing stringent policies on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As a result, they are promoting the use of EVs and granting subsidies and tax rebates on their registration. Furthermore, owing to their high-performance and fuel-efficiency, EVs are also gaining traction in the developing regions. For instance, China has imposed the Stage IV emission regulations on large cities, which are based on European Stage V emission standards for non-road mobile machinery (NRMM). This is expected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

1. Battery Cells & Packs

2. On-Board Charger

3. Fuel Stack

Breakup by Charging Type:

1. Slow Charging

2. Fast Charging

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

2. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

3. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

4. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Vehicles

2. Commercial Vehicles

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Electric Vehicles Market. Some of the major players in the market are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Auto, Chery, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Geely, General Motors, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan, Renault, SAIC Motor, Tesla Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

