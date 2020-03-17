North America Electric Motor Market Top Companies, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America electric motor market reached a value of US$ 34.7 Billion in 2019. An electric motor is defined as an electro-mechanical device that transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy. These machines offer long operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance, and a high tolerance for fluctuating voltages. Owing to these properties, electric motors are widely used across industrial machinery, motor vehicles, household appliances, heating-ventilating-air-conditioning (HVAC), aerospace, and transportation. These devices can be differentiated into alternating current (AC) motors and direct current (DC) motors. Amongst these, AC motors can be further divided into synchronous, linear and induction motors. On the other hand, DC motors are categorized as separately- and self-excited motors. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.5 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-electric-motor-market/requestsample

Several factors are currently driving the North America electric motor market. One of these factors includes the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Instead of an internal combustion engine, these vehicles utilize electronic controllers and motors for propulsion. Other than this, the increasing concerns regarding environmental degradation have prompted manufacturing sectors across North America to shift from gas turbines to electric motors as an alternative.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-electric-motor-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Region:

1. United States

2. Canada

Breakup by Type:

1. AC Motor

2. DC Motor

3. Others

Breakup by Voltage:

1. Low Voltage Electric Motors

2. Medium Voltage Electric Motors

3. High Voltage Electric Motors

Breakup by Speed:

1. Ultra-High-Speed Motors

2. High-Speed Motors

3. Medium Speed Motors

4. Low Speed Motors

Breakup by Applications:

1. Industrial Machinery

2. HVAC

3. Transportation

4. Household Appliances

5. Motor Vehicles

6. Others

Competitive Landscape:

1. Key Players

2. Profiles of Key Players

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Electric Motor Market.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group