Aircraft Seals Market 2019-27 huge growth by focuses on major players – Brown Aircraft Supply, DuPont de Nemours, Eaton Corporation, Hutchinson, Meggitt

Aircraft seals are primarily used in engines, landing gear, flight controls, and other applications in aircraft manufacturing and are explicitly designed to withstand extreme temperatures. Rising aviation activities and demand for lightweight components have led to the innovation of composite materials by key manufacturers. Besides, smart designing concepts and the rising trend of robotics in aircraft seal manufacturing further create a positive outlook for the aviation industry in the coming years.

The aircraft seals market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to rising demand for commercial as well as business aircrafts coupled with increasing government expenditure in the defense sector. Furthermore, the aircraft seals market is further expected to grow with the ongoing replacement trend of existing aircraft seals. However, the market growth may be negatively affected due to the issues concerning the recyclability of the composite materials used as seals in the aircraft during the forecast period. On the other hand, significant market opportunities for the key players lies in the developing countries where the demand for new fighter jets is on the rise.

Key players profiled in the report include Brown Aircraft Supply, Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hutchinson, Meggitt PLC., Parker Hannifin Corp., Saint-Gobain, SKF, Technetics Group (EnPro Industries, Inc.), Trelleborg Group

The “Global Aircraft Seals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft seals market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, application, end user, and geography. The global aircraft seals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft seals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global aircraft seals market is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as dynamic seal and static seal. By material, the market is segmented into metals and polymers & composites. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as airframe, engine system, landing gear system, and flight control & hydraulic system. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military aircraft and commercial aircraft.

