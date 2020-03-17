Aircraft Actuators Market Trend 2027 By Top Manufacturers – Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Collins Aerospace, Eaton Corporation, Electromech Technologies

Actuators are responsible for moving and controlling mechanism in aircraft or any machine. With increasing middle-class population and rapid urbanization, the aviation industry is also witnessing massive expansion. Also, newer technologies such as 3D printing are being introduced for designing and implementation processes due to their low cost, simpler and faster processes. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming years on account of the positive outlook from the aviation sector in this region.

The aircraft actuators market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand for commercial aircraft coupled and increasing air traffic in emerging economies. However, stringent regulatory framework and rapid technological upgrades may hamper the market growth. The growing trend of more electric aircraft, on the other hand, is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Eaton Corporation, Electromech Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., NOOK Industries, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Transdigm Group, Inc., Woodward, Inc.

The “Global Aircraft Actuators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft actuators market with detailed market segmentation by type, system, end user, and geography. The global aircraft actuators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft actuators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global aircraft actuators market is segmented on the basis of type, system, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as linear and rotary. On the basis of the system, the market is segmented as hydraulic actuators, electrical actuators, mechanical actuators, and pneumatic actuators. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial aircraft and military aircraft.

