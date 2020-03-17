Dried Cranberry Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over (2020-2027)

The global dried cranberry market accounted for US$ 170.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. The growth of the dried cranberry market in this region is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dried cranberry among consumers.

Moreover, the growing demand for natural products in the food and cosmetic industries is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberry market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide.

Dried Cranberry Market : Company Profiles

Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.

Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.

Fruit d’Or

Graceland Fruit Inc.

Honestly Cranberry

Mariana Packaging Company

Meduri Farms Inc.

Ocean Spray

Wetherby Cranberry Company

Wonderland Foods

Health benefits associated with consumption of dried cranberries is expected to boost the demand for dried cranberry

Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases.

Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function. It prevents or delays the chronic diseases associated with free radicals, such as heart disease, cancer, cataracts, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis.

End Use Insights

The global dried cranberry market by end use has been segmented into bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal & snack bars, and others. The dried cranberry market for the cereal & snack bars is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Cereals and snacks enrich with high nutritional value, and fruity taste is gaining popularity globally. Moreover, they are easy to carry and are quick solutions for a snack.

Cranberries serve as a source of energy, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. There are bars that claim to help to slim, high protein powerhouses and filling fiber. These are popular among fitness enthusiasts, swimmers and triathletes have high energy demands requiring a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fiber.

