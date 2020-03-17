North America Biodegradable Plastic Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2027

The North America biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 806.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,622.4 Mn by 2027.

U.S. is dominating the North America biodegradable plastic market followed by Canada. The market for biodegradable plastic is growing in U.S. due to increasing concerns by the consumers over the impact plastic products have on the environment. The manufacturers have come up with several innovations in the case of plastics to turn it up into greener products. The development of bioresin as an environmentally friendly substitute to polyurethane-based plastic is considered to be one of the important transformations towards the green future.

New York City has also supported the bans on no-biodegradable plastics by imposing strict guidelines for recycling plastic bags. Also, cities like Boston and Phoenix, have started charging fees or banning bags below a certain level of thickness. Apart from this, the other cities which have banned the use of plastic bags in U.S. are Chicago Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin and San Francisco, Washington, Brownsville, and Portland.

North America Biodegradable Plastic Market : Company Profiles

API SpA

BASF S.E.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Green Dot Bioplastics

NatureWorks LLC.

Novamont S.p.A.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

Growing awareness of the adverse effects attributed to conventional plastics

The customers in developed and developing countries have been notified of the ill effects of conventional plastics on their lifestyle and the environment. As a result, they demand more environmentally friendly products, which leads to a depreciation in the use of crude oil and natural gas, that results in the reduction carbon footprints.

The biodegradable plastics are amalgamated using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials, such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, and copolyesters (PBS, PBAT, etc.). Various organizations are engaged in bringing transformation in the handling of plastics, through strategic planning, communication, consumer awareness campaigns, documentary films, education, clean up campaigns, raising business awareness, scientific research, entrepreneurial innovation, legislation, and sustainability.

