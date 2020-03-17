Cryogenic Pump Market Overview: Type and Applications, Trends, Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

“The global cryogenic pump market accounted to US$ 1.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.82 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the cryogenic pump market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. APAC led the cryogenic pump market in 2018 with a significant market share, and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. North America is the second-largest market in the cryogenic pump market. Apart from APAC and North America, Europe remains the third-largest geographic segment in the cryogenic pump market.

Globally, an escalation in the demand for liquefied natural gas; inflated demands for consumer electronics and application of cryopumps in semiconductor manufacturing; and positive global economic outlook and rising industrialization are some of the factors that are expected to drive the cryogenic pump market worldwide. However, high installation and maintenance costs related to high pressure cryogenic pumps may restrain the future growth of market. Despite these limitations, increase in preference for renewable energy sources are some of the factors that are anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the cryogenic.

Global Cryogenic Pump Market – Company Profiles

Atlas Copco AB

Elliott Group

Flowserve Corporation

Fives

Linde AG

NIKKISO CO., LTD.

PHPK Technologies

Ruhrpumpen Group

SEHWA TECH, INC.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Exaggerated demand for consumer electronics

The demand for consumer electronics is growing at an exponential pace, and the pressure from the consumer side has been compelling suppliers to provide differentiated products in the market. Further, the increasing applications of wearable devices in the healthcare and the manufacturing sectors have created huge demands for consumer electronics. Wearable devices such as smart watches, AR/VR devices, fitness belts, and process monitoring equipment have gained high prominence in the recent times. These devices incorporate high-end functionalities in least possible package sizes. This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the growth of cryogenic pumps in the electronics and semiconductor industry during the forecast period.

Rise in the preference for renewable energy sources

The emerging smart cities and infrastructural development across the developing countries such as India and China have been creating the excessive opportunities in the market. Implementation of green industrialization and use of renewable energy has been promoted by developed countries. In this era of modernization, effective use of energy has been rising for efficiency and productivity. The rising smart cities and infrastructural development across developing countries such as India and China have been creating the excessive opportunities for the cryopump providers. This is expected to provide huge opportunities to the companies providing this systems and thus, positively impacting the cryogenic pump market.

Type Segment Insights

The cryogenic pump market by type is further segmented into centrifugal and positive displacement. The centrifugal segment of the cryogenic pump market dominated the type segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The high volume operational capabilities and the capacity to work continuously drive the installations of centrifugal cryogenic pumps.

