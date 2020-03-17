Waste Heat Boiler Market Foreseen to Grow exponentially Over (2020-2027)

“The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.”The increasing focus towards the development of efficient energy solutions and various government programs for the implementation of the waste heat boiler is driving the waste heat boiler market. With increasing energy prices, industries are highly focused on implementing a waste heat recovery system. It is one the key area of research to reduce fuel consumption, improve production efficiency, and lower harmful emissions. Industrial waste heat is generated by industrial processes that do not have any practical use and are dumped into the environment. The Middle East & Africa waste boiler market is expeted to witness an CAGR growth rate of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – Company Profiles

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nooter/Eriksen

The Bosch Group

Thermax Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

Attractve government initatives

Industrial waste heat is the energy generated in the core industrial processes of industries such as power generation utilities, oil & gas, chemicals, primary metals, non-metallic minerals, and others and these waste heat are conducted through various waste heat recovery technologies to provide valuable energy sources and reduce the overall energy consumption. According to the U.S. Department of energy, around 20% to 50% of industrial energy is reduced as waste heat in the form of exhaust gases.

As the industrial sector continues its effort to enhance its energy efficiency, it would recover waste heat losses, reduces environmental impact, and enhances workflow and productivity. Various government initiatives are one of the key drivers for waste heat boiler market growth. The initiatives by various governments play an important role in successful waste heat boilers implementation, which would further increase the demand for waste heat boiler market. Thus, driving the growth of the waste heat boiler market during the coming years.

Surge in adotion of energy efficient solutions

In the future, the energy-efficient solutions would most likely to witness high demand. Waste heat boiler, an energy-efficient equipment are used to recover waste heat energy and can reduce future operating costs, capital investment, and utility systems costs. The performance of waste heater boilers is a key element in the efforts of commercial facilities to hold down utility costs. For maintenance and engineering procedures in various industries, businesses trying to provide efficient boiler performance, the efficiency of the boiler is decided by the proportion of heat output to the amount of fuel utilized. According to the U.S Department of energy, traditional heating systems generally run between 56% to 70% efficiency, which is a substantial loss in energy savings. However, modern boilers and water heaters run around 80% efficiency, which provides significant energy savings when used in a number of industries. Thus, developing technologies offer promise in recovering waste heat more efficiently rather than traditional.

Waste Heat Boiler Market – Waste Heat Temperature Segment Insights

Depending on the process type, waste heat can be released at nearly any temperature in an industrial furnace or kiln. Typically most of the waste heat generated in the high temperature originates from direct combustion processes; heat generated in the medium range comes from the exhaust of combustion units; and heat generated in the low temperature range comes from products, parts, and the process unit equipment. The power generating efficiency from waste heat recovery is greatly reliant on the waste heat source temperature. Generally, economically viable waste heat power generation has been restricted chiefly to medium- to high-temperature or ultra-high waste heat sources.

