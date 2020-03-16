Liquid Natural Gas Market Update – The Growth Trend Continues

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Liquid Natural Gas Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Liquid Natural Gas Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Liquid Natural Gas. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BP (United Kingdom), Shell (Netherlands), Chevron (United States), Exxon Mobil (United States), Total (France), PetroChina (China), Equinor (Norway), Sinopec (China), Gazprom (Russia), Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (Australia), etc.

Growing energy consumption, increasing demand for natural gas vehicles and the rising urban population will help to boost the global liquid natural gas market in the forecasted time period. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is a liquid form of natural gas, which is composed mainly of methane and other gases such as Propane, Ethane, Butane, and Nitrogen. LNG liquefaction is a process in which Natural Gas is transformed into Liquefied Natural Gas by cooling it in a liquefaction plant which makes it more proficient to transport. It is used in various industries such as construction & dairy products, food processing, manufacturing, furnaces, fluid bed dryers, mining, power generation sector and rotary kilns. Due to low emission rate of carbon, it is also used as alternative fuels in many modes of transports such as rails, trucks ships (ferries), and natural gas vehicles and is also used by domestic users for cooking & heating purposes.

Overview of the Report of Liquid Natural Gas

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players.

Market Trend

Government Support towards Usage of Liquid Natural Gas in Industrial Sectors

Increasing Demand for LNG Bunkering

Market Drivers

Growing Demand in the Electric Power Sector

Growing LNG Spot Market and Increasing Shift towards Modular Technology

Opportunities

High Adoption in Developing Countries Due To Growing Industrial Sectors

Increasing Liquefaction Capacity and Exports of Regional LNG Projects and Increasing LNG Imports by Developing Countries

Restraints

Expiration of Exports Contracts

Lack of Infrastructure Facilities

Challenges

Stringent Regulations Associated With Liquid Natural Gas

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Liquid Natural Gas is segmented by following Product Types:

By Type (High-calorific, Low-calorific), Application (Heavy-duty Vehicles, Electric Power Generation, Marine Transport, Mining and Industrial)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Liquid Natural Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Liquid Natural Gas development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Liquid Natural Gas Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Liquid Natural Gas market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Liquid Natural Gas Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Liquid Natural Gas

Chapter 4: Presenting the Liquid Natural Gas Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Liquid Natural Gas market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Liquid Natural Gas Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Liquid Natural Gas Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

