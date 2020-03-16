Phototherapy Equipment Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020 – 2027

Phototherapy equipment makes use of light at different wavelengths that have proven to be effective in the treatment of medical conditions such as skin diseases as well as neonatal jaundice. The phototherapy involves exposing the skin with multiple wavelengths of light with the help of light emitting diode (LED).

The phototherapy equipment market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing number of childbirths, rising number of neonatal jaundice and others. However, availability of alternative therapy methods that are equally effective as phototherapy is likely to negatively impact the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, high potential growth from emerging nations is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric

Natus Medical, Inc.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. KG

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

National Biological Corp.

Solarc Systems Inc.

Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Atom Medical Corporation

Phototherapy Equipment Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Phototherapy Equipment Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Phototherapy Equipment Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

