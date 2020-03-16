AMOLED Display Market Growth Prospects by 2027 – TOP Vendors

What is AMOLED Display?

AMOLED is a hybrid display technology that pairs the active matrix backplane from a traditional Thin-Film-Transistor (TFT) display with an OLED display. AMOLED displays currently are gaining applications in multiple consumer electronics segment specially in smartphones. AMOLED displays are also used in OLED TVs, which is considered to have one of the best image quality.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the AMOLED Display market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the AMOLED Display market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The report aims to provide an overview of global AMOLED display market with detailed market segmentation by types, applications, and five major geographical regions.

The report aims to provide an overview of global AMOLED display market with detailed market segmentation by types, applications, and five major geographical regions. The global AMOLED displays market is expected to witness exponential growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand of consumer and commercial products such as smartphones, TV, tablets, etc. and increasing adoption of micro-displays in various verticals will drive AMOLED market in the coming years.

Here we have listed the top AMOLED Display Market companies in the world

1. LG Display Co., Ltd.

2. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

3. AU Optronics Corp.

4. Ritek Corporation

5. BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

6. China Star Optoelectronics Technology

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. Sony Corporation

9. Innolux Corporation

10. EverDisplay Optronics

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of AMOLED Display industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

