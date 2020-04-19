Implications of suborbital spaceflight for everyone

While speed is a significant part of the physical world, its effects and uses are not limited to use on the ground level. Applications in speed in physics and travel are far-reaching, with new methods cropping up daily. Transportation, as a means of movement, relies a great deal on speed. How fast one travels from one point to another determines how long you will take on the way. However, at 200km above sea level, things start to get interesting.

Several researchers speculate that the use of suborbital space flight should be integrated into daily transportation and will be more efficient compared to using conventional transportation to send research, instruments, and cargo to the international space station.

While SpaceX has taken the prospect in stride, Boeing is still not far off. Both companies expect to have a fleet of private transportation to space and back at a fee. However, looking back at the history of space flight, the prospect has come a long way, with several milestones along the way. Let us take a look at specific historical achievements and what impact they had in the history of space travel

Space travel officially started with the launch of a suborbital flight by Germany with the V2 rocket in 1942. 1957 saw a follow-up launch called the Sputnik 1 artificial satellite. The same year the Soviet Union launched the first ever-manned orbital voyage that carried renowned astronaut Yuri Gagarin. After this launch, America was not left far behind, and the superpower decided to launch an orbital satellite that was called the Nike Apache. Come 1970; the Chinese government launched an artificial satellite aboard the CZ-1. This move was the first stab by the Chinese government in space affairs. After a long silence period, Russia sent the first-ever civilian into space in their Soyuz spacecraft. The civilian was a man called Dennis Tito. Mr. Tito paid $20million as his inclusion ticket in the Soyuz rocket

On October 4th, a private spaceship managed a successful trip into reach orbit twice in five days. The ship, named the SpaceShipOne, garnered the Ansari X Prize. The ships successful design immigrated to the creation of the SpaceShipTwo by Virgin Galactic. SpaceX’s Falcon 1 that launched on September 28th of 2008 followed the mission. The Falcon 1 is the first privately funded space cruiser to reach orbit. Come November 23rd of 2015, a new spaceship named the New Shepherd capsule moved into orbit

