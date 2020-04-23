Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) Market 2020-2027 Updates || Leading Players – Volkswagen AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, General Motors, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Automotive OEMs Market Report 2020″ The Automotive OEMs Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The scope of this Automotive OEMs market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. . The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. Some of the major players operating global Automotive OEMs market are Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; General Motors; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; BMW AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Exide Technologies; Siemens; MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; CIE Automotive; Aptiv; DENSO CORPORATION and Valeo.

Global automotive OEMs market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid growth of the vehicle production and automotive industry.

Competitive Analysis of the Automotive OEMs Industry

Global automotive OEMs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OEMs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Automotive OEMs Industry

Market Drivers:

Innovation of technologies and advancements in product offerings is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in need of light-weighted fuel efficient advanced OEM parts amid presence of strict regulations for fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of OEM parts and components is one of the major factors acting as a restraint to the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of counterfeit OEM products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Components

Body Doors Windows BIW (Body in White)

Electrical & Electronics Electrical Supply System Gauges Ignition System Lighting Switches Cameras & Sensors

Interior Floor Car Seat

Power-Train & Chassis Brake System Engine Exhaust System Fuel Supply Suspension & Steering Transmission

Others Tires Wheels A/C Others



By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger Cars

EV Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive OEMs Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive OEMs Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive OEMs Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

