Generic Oncology Drugs Market 2020 by Regions, Overview and Key Players Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GMBH, Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

According to a new market research study titled Generic Oncology Drugs Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecule Type, Indication, and Geography. The global generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global generic oncology drugs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006393/

The global generic oncology drugs market, based on the molecule type was segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2018, the small molecule segment held a largest market share of 87.67% of the generic oncology drugs market, by molecule type. The advantages of small molecules in terms of their complexity and molecular size that can traverse throughout reach to target site and show its effective action as well as advent of personalized drug development are the major factors to likely account for the growth of the segment over the years to come. However, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% over the coming years.

Cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths across the globe and is extremely affecting the quality of life. Thus, cancer will be burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately, 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is also facing the problem of growing prevalence of cancer. The top 15 countries with Cancer prevalence are: Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Laos, and Cambodia. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, in India total deaths due to cancer were 784,821. These statistics determine an increase in the demand for advanced cancer diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Thus driving the growth of generic oncology drugs during the forecast period.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006393/

Some of the prominent players operating in the generic oncology drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GMBH, Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., among others. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products and services through various inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to sustain their position in the market. Recently in July 2019, Drug maker Pfizer Inc. has agreed to spin off its generic drugs business and combine it with Mylan, a move that leaves Pfizer with more profitable innovative drugs, including cancer drug Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar

The report segments the global generic oncology drugs market as follows:

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the generic oncology drugs market market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global generic oncology drugs market market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006393/

Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market – By Molecule Type

Large Molecule

Small Molecule

Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market – By Application

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]