Drug Abuse Testing Market 2020 Latest Technology and Huge Growth by Leading Players Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

According to a new market research study titled Drug Abuse Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Sample Type and End User. The Global Drug Abuse Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 9,393.17 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,783.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global drug abuse testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001303/

Global drug abuse testing market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and forensic laboratories. In 2018, hospitals held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The advanced healthcare facilities in hospital settings and continuous availability of services for acute and complex conditions factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

As per statistics provided by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 19.7 million American adults (above 12 years of age) have faced a substance use disorder in 2017. According to SAMHSAM, marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States. The laws regarding the use of marijuana have changed in several countries over the past decades. Marijuana classified as a Schedule I drug that is considered as having a high potential for drug abuse that has no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States yet. Almost 38% of the adult population in the U.S. have battled an illegal drug use disorder during the year 2017. Other than illicit drugs, the consumption of alcohol has observed among the individuals in the country. Nearly 74% of adults suffering from a substance use disorder in 2017 also struggled with an alcohol use disorder.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001303/

The market for drug abuse testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing consumption of illicit drugs and laws and regulations related to drug abuse. In addition, growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the drug abuse testing market include, Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Wondfo, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, American Screening Corporation, Inc, Mercedes Medical, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc. and Laboratorio Sodré. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the drug abuse testing market. During May 2017, Siemens launched new troponin test, the key biomarker used in heart attack diagnostics. Bioventix are also used for diagnosis or monitoring conditions like heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse.

The report segments the Global Drug Abuse Testing Market as follows:

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By Product

Rapid Testing Devices

Analyzers

Consumables

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Blood

Others

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001303/

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the drug abuse testing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global drug abuse testing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]