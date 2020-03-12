Asia Pacific Endodontic Devices Market Growth Rate and Outlook To 2027: Key Players Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS0, Community Oral Health Outreach Project (COHOP)

The Asia Pacific endodontic devices market is expected to reach US$ 513.23 Mn in 2027 from US$ 319.79 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the endodontic devices market is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of dental problems and increasing awareness regarding dental health. However, shortage of skilled workers is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growing dental tourism in the emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific endodontic devices market in the coming years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for endodontic devices included in the report are, Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS0, Community Oral Health Outreach Project (COHOP), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Indian Dental Association (IDA), Japanese Society for Oral Health (JSOH) and others.

The dental problems or the diseases are non-communicable diseases although the effects of the diseases are painful that causes discomfort, uneasiness and further it may also result into death. The majority of the population across the world do not visit dentists due to the high cost of the treatments. Also the access to the dental care bit difficult as the dental care is generally covered under the private healthcare sector. Therefore, these factors restrict people and treatments are not being provided on the time. Most of the dental conditions and diseases are preventable and also share common risk factors with the other chronic disease. Therefore, the ignorance and negligence for the dental problems are higher among the people. In addition, the social determinants of health such as income, employment, education and some social factors also impact the health conditions.

Moreover, the population residing in the rural area are not aware about the dental hygiene, dental health and diseases. Thus, across the globe awareness programs are growing regarding the dental care, dental hygiene, dental services and more. Across the world respective governments in the countries are supporting through oral health education and awareness communities and more. For instance, in India National Oral Health Programme is been initiated by the Indian Dental Association to address the burden of dental diseases effectively by 2020. Thus, owing to the rising awareness programs are likely to increase the growth of the endodontic devices market in the region.

In 2018, the endodontic consumables segment held a largest market share of 53.65% of the endodontic products market, by product. The endodontic consumables segment is also expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as the consumables are widely used for several times. The rising number of patients for the root canal procedures are contributing for the rise in the endodontic consumables. The segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the dental hospitals held a largest market share of 48.8% of the endodontic products market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the specialized services offered for some of the cases also the dental hospitals have large number of patient flow. In addition, the services that are provided for the purpose of teaching. However, the dental clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

ASIA PACIFIC ENDODONTIC DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Instruments Apex Locators Endodontic Motors Endodontic Scalers Machine Assisted Obturation Systems Handpieces Endodontic Lasers

Endodontic Consumables Access Preparation Burs Drills Shaping and Cleaning Files & Shapers Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants Obturation Materials Plastic Metals Cements & Pastes MTA Calcium Phosphates Others



By End User

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

