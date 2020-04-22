Next-generation Battery Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2027

What is Next-generation Battery?

Batteries are energy storing devices. Lithium-ion batteries are the most used batteries today. However with increasing technology and growing usage of electronic devices forced longer, durable and cost effective batteries for commercial use, this has led to the development of next generation batteries. Next generation batteries include rechargeable poly-lithium-particle batteries, stream batteries, and propelled lead-corrosive.

The latest market intelligence study on Next-generation Battery relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Next-generation Battery market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

The research on the Next-generation Battery market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Next-generation Battery market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Increasing need for cost-effective and efficient batteries and longer durable batteries are anticipated to drive the next generation battery market. However, issue related to energy density and high cost of development & testing are acting as restraining factor this market. Increasing advance technology requires new designs in terms of battery size and safety in next generation batteries. This challenge in conventional batteries will anticipate to provide opportunities for this next-generation battery market in the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key Next-generation Battery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Next-generation Battery Market companies in the world

1. Hitachi Zosen Corp.

2. Sion Power Corporation

3. Seeo, Inc.

4. Solid Power Battery

5. 24M

6. NOHMs Technologies, Inc.

7. OXIS Energy Ltd.

8. Toshiba Corporation

9. LG Chem Research Park

10. Panasonic Corporation

