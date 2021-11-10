Fly Ash Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, –2026

Global Fly Ash Market was valued US$ 3.1 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ $ 5.6 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.25 % during forecast period.

Fly ash is a coal combustion product that is composed of the fine particles of the burned fuel that are driven out of coal-fired boilers together with the flue gases.

The rapid development in the construction industry has increase in the sale of fly ash and its products across the Globe. This rapid development is due to the increasing population and changing the lifestyle of people all over the globe. The ongoing construction of smart cities coupled with rapid industrialization is also fuelling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, Road construction and fire bricks segment are expected to drive the fly ash market growth over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the fly ash market has been segmented into Class F and Class C. Type F segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its application in Portland cement and rising focus of government to increase consumption of fly ash.

On the other hand, the Class C segment provided for a healthy share of demand in 2017, primarily due to the ease of availability and excellent cost to performance ratio.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and easy availability of fly ash. Construction expenditure in the Asia Pacific region has been increasing due to the increasing population, rising demand for residential and non-residential buildings.

Some key players operating in the fly ash market include Boral Limited, EMEX S.A.B. DE C.V, Pavcon, Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd., LafargeHolcim, Jayem Manufacturing Co., MR Enterprises, Puzzolana Green Bricks, Jebajeyam Brick Company, Paul Bricks, Pyramid Chemicals (P) Ltd., HansonDoha, NCL Group, and others.

The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market.

