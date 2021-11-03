Digital Forensics Market Growth and Insights To 2025: Leading Players FireEye, Inc., LogRythm, Inc., Magnet Forensics, Inc., AccessData, and R3 Digital Forensics

Digital forensics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type, Component and End-User. Digital forensics market is expected to grow to US$ 6.95 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.08 billion in 2017. With device encryption increasingly hindering physical acquisitions, access to data stored in the cloud including backups, chat histories and account information is frequently needed. Forensic tools need to capture and analyse cloud data together with smartphone, computer, Internet of Things (IoT), and third-party image data and aggregate into a single case file. Data retrieval from services including Facebook Messenger and timeline, Office 365, Google apps, iCloud, DropBox, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Hotmail, Outlook, and Skype for Business, as well as support for two-factor authorization for both iCloud and Google cloud services are especially valuable. The exponential rise in the social media platforms, their users and the volumes of data being saved on these platforms is anticipated to further widen the scope for digital forensic market players.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000698/

Digital forensics application has propelled exponentially in the last few years with large number of industry verticals embracing these tools for data recovery and other purposes. However, the application of digital forensics faces quite a few challenges that are categorized as technical legal and resource challenges. Digital forensics being one of those technologies that enables a user of this tool to identify the criminal behind data losses and also recover the lost data, the technology also plays as a hiding face for the criminals which is one of the major challenges for digital forensics. The reason for the criminals hiding behind digital forensics is that the digital evidences are easy to modify, remove and hide. These hiding activities are termed as anti-forensic techniques and are various types that include encryption, steganography, covert channel, data hiding in storage space, residual data wiping, tail obfuscation, attacking the tools and attacking the investigators.

Also, time is a limiting factor in the investigations of criminal data. Searching through a large volume of data for back-tracking and recovery could be one of the most daunting tasks for an organization. In volatile memory forensics, since the data stored in the volatile memory is ephemeral, user activities are overwritten in the volatile memory. Therefore investigators can analyze only recent information that is stored on the volatile memory. This reduces the forensic value of the data for the investigation. Also, damaged data sources are quote tough to be used in investigations. Apart from this, there are a few legal challenges associated with digital forensics that limit the rapid growth of this market. Privacy is also important to any organization or victim.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000698/

The software for digital forensics can be further categorized into open software and commercial software. The open software are the one that are available for free to the customers, whereas the commercial software are those that provide paid services. Some of the popular commercial forensics software comprises of EnCase Forensic, AccessData FTK, Nuix, Vogon Forensic Software, SafeBack and X-Ways Forensics. Whereas, The Coroner’s Toolkit, Data Dump, Grep and mb5sum are some of the widely used free forensics software available.

The growth of this technology is very high as more and more businesses are increasingly investing to implement in this technology for sustainability and data protection. In the forecasted period, the digital forensics market is estimated to grow at a good pace. Some of the key players contributing significantly to the market are FireEye, Inc., LogRythm, Inc., Magnet Forensics, Inc., AccessData, and R3 Digital Forensics.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000698/

The report segments the global digital forensics market as follows:

Global Digital Forensics Market – By Type

Endpoint Forensics

Network Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Mobile Devices

Global Digital Forensics Market – By Component

Software

Services

Global Digital Forensics Market – By End-User

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Communications & Media Services

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]