Remittance Software Market 2025 Growing with Top Key Leaders Remit One Ltd., Remit Anywhere, FinCode Ltd., MTS, Girmiti Software Private Limited

The “Remittance Software Market to 2025 by Software (Web-Based Software, and Application Based Software), Deployment type (On-Premise and Cloud), and by Application (Personal Remittance Software, Business Remittance Software and Public Remittance Software) – Global Analysis and Forecast”

The scope of study involves B2B, B2C and money transaction between families living abroad by using smartphone, tablet and computer. Also, provides the estimate and forecast of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant remittance software market players in the market and their key developments.

Remittance Software Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Software Web-Based Software, and Application Based Software, Deployment type On-Premise and Cloud, and by Application Personal Remittance Software, Business Remittance Software and Public Remittance Software is expected to grow US$ 3323.4 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1279.6 Mn in 2017. Due to the growing migrants across the globe has given rise to the growth of remittance software market. However, concerning factor such as, cyber security issues can be hindrance to remittance software market.

The application segment of remittance software is further classified into: personal remittance software, business remittance software and personal remittance software. Out of which personal remittance software market contribute the largest market share and expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the growing migrants across countries and increasing adoption of smartphone and tablets has been the most responsible factor for the growth of personal remittance software. This is due to the remittance transaction cross border with the growing migration of people from country to country. Thus, creates an opportunity in personal remittance software market.

The report profiles key players such as Remit One Ltd., Remit Anywhere, FinCode Ltd., MTS, Girmiti Software Private Limited, Grey Systems, ControlBox Corp. NextGen Systems UK Limited, Fiserv, Inc., and Daemon Software among others. Some of the remarkable developments done by top key players such as, WorldRemit introduced its money transfer service in New York. Through a smartphone or online website, customers can make international transfers to other 147 countries across the globe, eliminating visit to banks and agents. Similarly, WorldRemit and Wing Cambodia Limited Specialised Bank, a mobile banking service provider has introduced instant money transfer services in Cambodia. This new service simplify money transfer for the Cambodians to send money to Wing’s mobile banking accounts. Apart from this, WorldRemit and QuickCash launched money transfer services in Ivory Coast (West Africa). The partnership enable customers to transfer money to 400+ new cash pick up locations throughout Ivory Coast.

The global remittance software market by geography is segmented into six region including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global software remittance market in 2017. APAC is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The report segments the global remittance software market as follows:

Global Remittance Software Market – By Software

Web-Based Software

Application Based Software

Global Remittance Software Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise Deployment Type

Cloud Deployment

Global Remittance Software Market – By Application

Personal Remittance Software Market

Business Remittance Software Market

Public Remittance Software Market

