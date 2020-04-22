Autonomous Data Platform Market to Grow at 22.2% CAGR to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Autonomous Data Platform Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Autonomous Data Platform Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Autonomous Data Platform Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get free Sample Report of Autonomous Data Platform Market spread across 126 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 57 tables and 29 figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2469080

The Global Autonomous Data Platform Market size is expected to grow from US$ 810 Million in 2019 to US$ 2,210 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.Top Key Players profiled in the Autonomous Data Platform Market include are Oracle (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), AWS(US), MapR (US), Cloudera (US), Qubole (US), Ataccama (Canada), Gemini Data (US), DvSum (US), Denodo (US), Zaloni (US), Datrium (US), Paxata (US), and Alteryx (US).

Increasing demand amongst enterprises to handle complex data formats is expected to draw the demand for autonomous data platforms. Enterprises are adopting autonomous data platforms to effectively and efficiently manage the growing volumes of data in order to enhance productivity and maintain business continuity. Autonomous data platforms not only improve the quality of data-driven insights but also help enterprises enhance their data management capabilities.

Scalability, enhanced collaboration, and cost-effectiveness offered by the cloud platform are expected to boost the demand for cloud-based autonomous data platforms. Enterprises are looking forward to having their solution deployed on the cloud, as the cloud deployment offers various advantages, such as scalability, flexibility in capacity, and enhanced collaboration. The cloud-based autonomous data platform delivers benefits such as reduced cost, as enterprises donot need to build and manage the infrastructure; all the required infrastructure is provided and managed by third parties (CSPs), leading to a reduced upfront cost.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders, by identifying the high-growth segments of the autonomous data platform market

To forecast the market size of 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the autonomous data platform market by component (platform and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region

by component (platform and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each subsegment

To analyze the competitive developments, such as new product launches and product enhancements, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and mergers and acquisitions, in the market

Use (MAR20) Coupon Code for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2469080

Competitive Landscape of Autonomous Data Platform Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Landscape Overview

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions