Find out What Are the Major Factors Behind the Antimicrobial Textile Market to Boom at Global Industry

The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market is estimated to grow US$ 9.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 12.3 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Top Companies profiled in the Antimicrobial Textile Market include are Milliken & Co.(US), Unitika Ltd. (Japan), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (Thailand), PurThreads Technologies Inc.(US), Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc (US), LifeThreads LLC (US), Herculite Inc(US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), and Sinterama (Italy).

Due to the high risk of infection in healthcare facilities, various agencies such as Center for Disease Control (CDC) and hospital management strife to control this epidemic and as a result have started encouraging the use of antimicrobial fabric in medical-related textiles. The medical textile application includes the usage of medical textile in the manufacture of attire, sheets & blankets, surgical supplies & wipes. Attire used by doctors during surgery needs to be completely microbe-free as they have to work in a highly sensitive environment. These attires are required to be antimicrobial in nature.

Synthetic organic compounds are the cheapest available active agents as compared to metal& metallic salts and bio-based active agents. Synthetic organic compounds include quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, polyhexamethylene biguanides (PHMB). They are also effective against a broad spectrum of microbes, bacterium, and fungi.

Cotton is a major fabric used in various applications including medical textile, apparels, commercial textiles, automotive, home textiles, and other such application as cotton is a naturally occurring fabric and therefore more susceptible to microbial attack. This will drive the demand for antimicrobial cotton textiles during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the antimicrobial textile market In the region. India, China, and South Korea are major key players. China holds the largest share in the market, while India is the fastest-growing market in the region. Growing per capita income, rising population, and increased awareness regarding health and hygiene will lead the antimicrobial textile market.

