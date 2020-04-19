Emergency goalie David Ayres, 42, gets NHL win after Hurricanes’ James Reimer, Petr Mrazek are hurt

Goaltender David Ayres, 42, made his NHL debut Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

And he got his first NHL win.

If you haven’t heard of him, that’s because he’s an emergency backup goaltender.

But he was pressed into action in the game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena because of injuries to Carolina Hurricanes goaltenders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek.

Ayres serves as a third goalie in practices for the Maple Leafs and the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. He also drives the Zamboni during Marlies home games, according to Hockey Night in Canada. He had a kidney transplant in 2004, according to the Hurricanes.

“It was awesome, obviously the time of my life out there,” Ayres told Sportsnet after the 6-3 win. “Once in a lifetime, I’ll take it.”

Reimer, the starter, had to leave when teammate Jaccob Slavin was checked and slid into the goalie during the first period. The Hurricanes ruled him out the rest of the game with a lower-body injury.

Then Mrazek was hurt in a second-period collision with Toronto’s Kyle Clifford as both chased down a loose puck in the faceoff circle.

In came Ayres. He was the first emergency goalie to play since Scott Foster came in for the Chicago Blackhawks during a 6-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets in 2018. And he’s the first to record a win.

“There’s probably not an emergency goaltender anywhere in pro hockey that has seen as many pro shots as this guy who’s in pretty much every day getting work,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It feels terrible given that he’s on the other side today from our end of it. On a personal note, you can’t help but feel good for the guy.”

Ayres came out of his crease to play a puck and it led to a Carolina rush and a Teuvo Teravainen goal for a 4-1 Carolina lead.

But John Tavares and Pierre Engvall scored on the first two shots against Ayres before he settled down and left the second period with a 4-3 lead.

“Obviously, that second period was a little shaky, but I told the boys in the dressing room once we come out for the third, I’ll be settled down and be ready to win this one,” he told Sportsnet.

The Hurricanes built a 6-3 lead early in the third period, and Ayres stopped all seven shots he faced in the period for the victory.